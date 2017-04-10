Here's how much the Hudson County jai...

Here's how much the Hudson County jail population has dropped since bail reform law

The inmate population at the Hudson County jail in Kearny has dropped more than 25 percent since the state's bail reform law took effect on Jan. 1. Under the law, everyone who is arrested is released without a monetary bail pending trial, unless detention is approved by a judge after a hearing. There were 1,167 inmates at the jail on March 31, compared to 1,270 on Feb. 28 and 1,583 on Dec. 31, a drop of 26 percent in three months, Hudson County spokesman James Kennelly said.

