HASCS eyeing St. Ceciliaa s schools
An expansion plan by the lone charter school in Kearny will cause fiscal pressures for the local public school system, the district's top school administrator warned last week. Exactly how those constraints will play out won't be known until the Kearny Board of Education strikes its final 2017-2018 school budget later this month, but layoffs and program cuts could be in the offing.
