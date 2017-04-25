Guttenberg man charged with touching 15-year-old: authorities
Berdadino Batz, 35, of Guttenberg, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, April 25, 2017, on the charge of criminal sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. JERSEY CITY -- A 35-year-old Guttenberg man has been charged with touching a 15-year-old girl in a sexual manner on Monday.
