Guttenberg man charged with touching ...

Guttenberg man charged with touching 15-year-old: authorities

15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Berdadino Batz, 35, of Guttenberg, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, April 25, 2017, on the charge of criminal sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. JERSEY CITY -- A 35-year-old Guttenberg man has been charged with touching a 15-year-old girl in a sexual manner on Monday.

