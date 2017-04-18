Expect delays on the Turnpike, Parkway this weekend
Delays are expected on the northbound Turnpike as the right lane of the western spur will be closed starting Friday night at 9 p.m. between the "mixing bowl" area north of Newark Liberty International Airport and Exit 15W for Route 280 in Kearny for bridge deck work. The right lanes of the ramp from the northbound Turnpike to the western spur will also be closed.
