The Town of Kearny acquired a RPM Tech two-stage dual auger detachable snow blower for $109,609, financed via a 2016 bond, in hopes of hauling snow away more quickly than last winter. According to the Quebec manufacturer's specifications, the device is designed for a "capacity of up to 1,300 tons per hour, depending on snow conditions."
