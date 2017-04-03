Continue Reading a '

At 2 a.m. last Wednesday, March 29, Officers Michael Gontarczuk and Chris Medina were on patrol when they spotted a 2005 Lincoln Town Car with Florida plates parked in a "remote" area of Hoyt St. off Schuyler Ave. The rear of the vehicle, police said, was "levitating up and down," to the point that "the trunk hatch was actually flapping in the breeze." Additionally, the windows were "heavily fogged."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.