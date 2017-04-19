Around Town - April 19, 2017
AARP Chapter 2051 sponsors a trip to Newport, R.I., Monday, May 22, to Thursday, May 25. The trip includes three nights' accommodations, three breakfasts, three dinners, a tour of two Newport mansions, a tour of the Mystic, Conn., area, a visit to Brick Market Place, a visit to the Newport Grand Casino and more. Pick-up is in Belleville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|5 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|4
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Sun
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC