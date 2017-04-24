Accused killer slugs admitted killer ...

Accused killer slugs admitted killer in Hudson County jail, authorities say

19 hrs ago

Murder defendant Jonathan Ferrera, 21, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, April 25, 2017, on charges he punched his cellmate in the face. JERSEY CITY - A Jersey City man charged with murdering a man and attempting to murder a 10-year-old girl has now been charged with assaulting another inmate at the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

