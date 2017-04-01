A parish opens its doors to asylees
Abu Kassim and Mahmud Horsa fled Ethiopia in September to escape the persecution and genocide targeted at their ethnic community. A parish opens its doors to asylees Abu Kassim and Mahmud Horsa fled Ethiopia in September to escape the persecution and genocide targeted at their ethnic community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC