2 convicted in Jersey City Heights homicide -- but beat murder charges
Kevin Aviles and Tommy Pham , both 22 and of Jersey City, will face five to 10 years in prison for the homicide of Kermy Amparo-Berroa, 22, who was killed on Manhattan Avenue near Central Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2014. Pham and Aviles had been relaxed during the trial but were tense after it was announced that the jury had reached a verdict at about 2:15 p.m. After hearing the verdict, the pair seemed shocked.
