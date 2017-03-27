Worries about what the traffic will bear
Potential transportation headaches may be plaguing Kearny motorists from two different sources - one for several weeks and the other for the better portion of a day. First, the town will have to deal with periodic road closures and detours that will be triggered by an emergency sewer job along Schuyler Ave. in the Second Ward.
