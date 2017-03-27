Worries about what the traffic will bear

Worries about what the traffic will bear

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Observer

Potential transportation headaches may be plaguing Kearny motorists from two different sources - one for several weeks and the other for the better portion of a day. First, the town will have to deal with periodic road closures and detours that will be triggered by an emergency sewer job along Schuyler Ave. in the Second Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Tue payme 10
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC