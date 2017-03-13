West Hudson shows its green at St. Pa...

West Hudson shows its green at St. Patrick's Day parade

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: NJ.com

The parade stepped off in Harrison at about 2 p.m., passing through East Newark before ending at Kearny Town Hall. Alan Doffont, who has worked for both the Harrison and Kearny school districts, was this years grand marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Well Well 20,903
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mon Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC