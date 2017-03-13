West Hudson shows its green at St. Patrick's Day parade
The parade stepped off in Harrison at about 2 p.m., passing through East Newark before ending at Kearny Town Hall. Alan Doffont, who has worked for both the Harrison and Kearny school districts, was this years grand marshal.
