Wall of Dirt Rises From Bizarre NJ Dust Storm, Seen From NYC
An apparent dust storm stemming from an industrial site in Kearny, New Jersey, sent a smoky haze billowing into the air Thursday -- a wave of what looked like smoke that could be seen from lower Manhattan. Crews say work on an ongoing redevelopment project at the site off Fish House Road caused the problem.
