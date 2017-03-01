Towns seek cash from NJSEA
Two of The Observer communities that receive revenues from the Meadowlands Intermunicipal Tax Sharing program claim they are being shortchanged. The Town of Kearny says the N.J. Sports & Exposition Authority advised it to expect a total of $3,555,212 for 2016 but the town says it has only been given a partial payment, leaving an unpaid balance of $1,711,388, and compelling it to "use surplus funds to make up the difference which will have a detrimental impact on the 2017 municipal budget."
