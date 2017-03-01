Town prodded on lease terms, bus shelters
The Kearny municipal governing body dealt with a complaint by a developer about a delayed project and a query by a senior citizen about bus shelters at last week's meeting. During the public portion of the meeting, Gus Milano, president/COO of Hartz Mountain Industries, griped that the town was holding up approval for an "estoppel" agreement for a prospective tenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC