This couple's still got plenty in Reserve
Wayne and Donna Alexander have spent 30 of their 44 years of married life working together a and they're still talking to each other. The unassuming Lyndhurst couple were feted Feb. 17 by colleagues and friends with a dinner at Michael's Riverside on the occasion of their 30 Wayne has been chief of the Auxiliary - also known as Reserves - since 1990, while Donna has been working behind the scenes as unit administrator, handling scheduling of personnel, ordering uniforms and overseeing operating expenses.
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|20,877
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Tue
|River Warrior
|7
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|jimgriffo
|5
