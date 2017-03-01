Surf & turf at Walmart
Three alleged members of what Walmart security termed a a shoplifting ring" ended up in the Hudson County Jail after they tried to steal more than $1,000 worth of "assorted meat and seafood" from the store, Kearny police reported. The suspects, all from Jersey City, were nabbed the evening of Feb. 14, after one of them, Jennifer Biagetti, 42, was seen attempting to leave the premises with $992 worth of the foodstuffs, police said.
