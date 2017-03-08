Riverwalk becomes car launch

Riverwalk becomes car launch

An out-of-town motorist ended up in the drink in the wee hours this past weekend after she apparently lost control of her vehicle. Police said Evelyn Perovic, 26, of Bloomfield, later told officers that she'd dropped off her friend at Penn Station in Newark at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, but was unfamiliar with the area.

