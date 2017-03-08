Planners focus on Russo project traffic flow

Further review of traffic flow strategies is - for now - delaying preliminary approvals for a proposed 270-unit residential development on the west side of Passaic Ave. in Kearny. Carlstadt developer Ed Russo has applied to the Kearny Planning Board to consolidate property his company owns at 143 Passaic Ave. with a vacant piece of land at 113 Passaic formerly occupied by Franklin Plastics Corp. to support his next project.

