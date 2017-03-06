Newark cops: Prisoners caused at least $2K of damage to new jail

NEWARK -- Prisoners being held at the city's new municipal jail caused roughly $2,000 in damages to fire sprinklers in the building this week alone, according to police. Officers responding to a reported sprinkler activation Saturday at the Municipal Arrest Processing Section found Felipe Soares, 18, of Kearny, had vandalized the sprinkler in his cell, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.