N.J. corrections officer accused of sex abuse at women's prison to pay inmates $75K
TRENTON -- A fired corrections officer at New Jersey's only women's prison will pay $75,000 to six inmates who accused the officer of physical and sexual abuse, court records show. Former Senior Corrections Officer Erick Melgar, who was accused of abuse by more than a dozen women identified in an NJ Advance Media special report on sexual abuse claims at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, maintains his innocence, according to his attorney.
