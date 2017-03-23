Man needs 21 staples to close head wo...

Man needs 21 staples to close head wound after pipe attack: police

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: NJ.com

Luis Aviles, 35, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 21, 2017, on charges he seriously injured a man in an assault with a pipe. JERSEY CITY -- A 35-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with assaulting a man with a 35-inch pipe Monday and causing an injury to his head that required 21 staples to close.

