Man charged with sexually assaulting cellmate pleads to lesser charge
Michael Rivera, 48, pleads guilty in Jersey City today, Feb. 6, 2017, to the criminal restraint of his cellmate in the Hudson County jail in Kearny last year. On left is attorney James Lisa.
