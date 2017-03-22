Man busted in Kearny was selling kilos of fentanyl on 'darknet,' feds say
Federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Kearny Monday morning after a months-long investigation determined he was selling highly addictive drugs online, officials said. Chukwuemeka "Emeka" Okparaeke is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl analogues, acting New York U.S. Attorney Joon Kim announced in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LOL
|20,920
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|12 hr
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC