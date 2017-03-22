Man busted in Kearny was selling kilo...

Man busted in Kearny was selling kilos of fentanyl on 'darknet,' feds say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Kearny Monday morning after a months-long investigation determined he was selling highly addictive drugs online, officials said. Chukwuemeka "Emeka" Okparaeke is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl analogues, acting New York U.S. Attorney Joon Kim announced in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr LOL 20,920
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... 12 hr Sweeneys Corrupt 1
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Wed CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mon Rico 1
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Mon payme 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC