Man busted in Kearny was selling kilos of fentanyl on 'darknet,' feds say

Federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Kearny Monday morning after a months-long investigation determined he was selling highly addictive drugs online, officials said. Chukwuemeka "Emeka" Okparaeke is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl analogues, acting New York U.S. Attorney Joon Kim announced in a statement.

