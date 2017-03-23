Man busted by feds allegedly detailed drug operation in online 'fan fiction'
In a series of short stories posted online, a Reddit user wrote what appears to be the making of a novel about how a man is selling kilos of fentanyl on the "darknet" and shipping it through the United States Postal Service. The 27-year-old protagonist describes himself as a former doctor turned drug dealer who fears he's been watched by the feds, making him fear his every move.
