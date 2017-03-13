KPD: Bluetooth, toothbrushes & bullets
A Walmart shoplifting suspect ended up in the Hudson County Jail after he was found to be holding not only stolen store goods but also a small cache of ammo, Kearny police reported. Arrested at 4:15 p.m., Feb. 25, by Officers Jose Resua and Phil Finch, 49-year-old Newark resident Trevis Fluker was reportedly found to have $375 worth of stolen goods, including deodorants, headphones, a Bluetooth speaker and several toothbrushes.
