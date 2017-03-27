Kearny teen nabbed after Newark chase

Kearny teen nabbed after Newark chase

A Kearny teenager, one of three people in an SUV stolen from this town, was arrested in Newark on Friday after a police chase near the Newark-Belleville border, authorities reported. But, as of press time, it was not known whether the youth had any connection to the theft itself.

