Kearny building raided by DEA, Post Office inspectors
KEARNY -- A two-story building in the center of town was raided Monday by dozens of federal police officers, who spent more than 12 hours there. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|8 hr
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC