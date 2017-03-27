Jersey Journal front and back page ne...

Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, March 25, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: NJ.com

In a humiliating failure, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders yanked their bill to repeal "Obamacare" off the House floor yesterday when it became clear it would fail badly -- after seven years of nonstop railing against the health care law. Taking another swipe at President Trump, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop Thursday issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings to be gender neutral, a signal of support for the transgender community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Tue payme 10
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC