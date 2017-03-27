Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, March 25, 2017
In a humiliating failure, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders yanked their bill to repeal "Obamacare" off the House floor yesterday when it became clear it would fail badly -- after seven years of nonstop railing against the health care law. Taking another swipe at President Trump, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop Thursday issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings to be gender neutral, a signal of support for the transgender community.
