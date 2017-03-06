Indoor farming company launches in Ke...

Indoor farming company launches in Kearny

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

KEARNY - A new farming company is growing its produce at a quicker and more cost-effective rate than traditional farms. Bowery Farming, based in the southern section of Kearny, was founded two years ago by Irving Fain and officially launched last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Sat Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Sat Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC