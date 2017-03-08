Hudson County jail population droppin...

Hudson County jail population dropping under bail reform

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The inmate population at the Hudson County jail has dropped by 20 percent since bail reforms took effect Jan. 1. JERSEY CITY -- The population at the Hudson County jail has dropped by 20 percent since implementation of the Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act on Jan. 1, with its presumption that nearly all defendants are to be released without monetary bails pending trial. On Dec. 31 there were 1,583 inmates at the jail in Kearny and by Feb. 28 the population had dropped to 1,270, Hudson County spokesman James Kennelly said, adding that the numbers include some Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees housed there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

