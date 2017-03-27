Four years after his death, Jose Cespedes is still missed
April 12 marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Kearny High School alum Jose Cespedes. I'd like to tell you about this remarkable young man who left this world way too early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|1 min
|Toms river nj
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Toms river nj
|20,939
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC