Firefighter suffers minor injuries as 2-alarm fire dashed in Kearny
A Kearny firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant home on Laurel Avenue early yesterday, Fire Chief Steve Dyl said. The firefighter was taken to Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, treated and released, the chief added.
