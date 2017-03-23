Firefighter suffers minor injuries as...

Firefighter suffers minor injuries as 2-alarm fire dashed in Kearny

38 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Kearny firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant home on Laurel Avenue early yesterday, Fire Chief Steve Dyl said. The firefighter was taken to Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, treated and released, the chief added.

Kearny, NJ

