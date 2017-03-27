Feds raid Kearny Avenue rooming house

Until last Monday, March 20, Chukwuemeka Okparaeke was living in a studio apartment in a rooming house at Kearny Ave. and Halstead St. Today, the 28-year-old man occupies a cell at the Westchester County Jail, awaiting arraignment on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of an analogue of fentanyl. Fentanyl and its analogues are characterized by federal agents as "synthetic opioids that are significantly stronger than heroin, and are major contributors to overdose fatalities."

