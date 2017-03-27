Ex-firefighter indicted in fire that destroyed N.J. barn, prosecutor says
FLEMINGTON - Kenneth F. Bacorn, 52, of Lambertville, has been indicted by a Hunterdon County grand jury on a charge of aggravated arson , Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said Friday. Bacorn, a former firefighter and former rescue squad member, was twice previously convicted of aggravated arson.
