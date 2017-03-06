Email

Email

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Observer

Two of The Observer communities that receive revenues from the Meadowlands Intermunicipal Tax Sharing program claim they are being shortchanged. The Town of Kearny says the N.J. Sports & Exposition Authority advised it to expect a total of $3,555,212 for 2016 but the town says it has only been given a partial payment, leaving an unpaid balance of $1,711,388, and compelling it to "use surplus funds to make up the difference which will have a detrimental impact on the 2017 municipal budget."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC