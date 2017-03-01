Email

Email

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

The Town of Kearny will be one of 70 government agencies and NGOs competing for a share of $8.75 million in federal funding to help stop youths from getting hooked on drugs. Kearny is already hooked into the nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs program that has local cops going into schools to warn kids about the perils of narcotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Jessica 20,858
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC