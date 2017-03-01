The Town of Kearny will be one of 70 government agencies and NGOs competing for a share of $8.75 million in federal funding to help stop youths from getting hooked on drugs. Kearny is already hooked into the nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs program that has local cops going into schools to warn kids about the perils of narcotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC