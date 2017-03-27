Email

The Peruvian Civic Association of New Jersey has asked the Kearny municipal government to set aside a portion of Riverbank Park as a "Peruvian Heritage Park." Association representatives Yanina Paz and Hugo Tejeda told the mayor and Town Council last Tuesday that the park would serve as a symbol "to recognize the contributions of the Peruvian community" and "preserve the Peruvian traditions."

