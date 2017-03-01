Doffont to lead St. Paddy's Day parade
The grand marshal of the United Irish of West Hudson's 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade is certainly well known throughout West Hudson. He's a Kearny resident, spent more than a decade on Kearny's Board of Education - and he's been a Harrison educator and administrator for countless years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC