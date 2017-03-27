Building manager was witness to raid
At around 7:30 p.m. last Monday, landlord Len Rosenberg started getting nervous calls from tenants at a rooming house he owns at 348 Kearny Ave. "They were scared," he said. "They were seeing men dressed in protective suits going in and out of the building next door carrying plastic bags."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Tue
|payme
|10
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC