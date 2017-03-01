Bloomfield man facing gun, drug charg...

Bloomfield man facing gun, drug charges after Kearny traffic stop

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NJ.com

Joshua F. Pizarro, 25, of Bloomfield, appears in court in Jersey City today, March 1, 2017, on gun and drug charges. JERSEY CITY -- A 25-year-old Bloomfield felon pulled over for having a busted tail light in Kearny Tuesday is facing gun and drug-related charges.

