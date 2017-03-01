Bloomfield man facing gun, drug charges after Kearny traffic stop
Joshua F. Pizarro, 25, of Bloomfield, appears in court in Jersey City today, March 1, 2017, on gun and drug charges. JERSEY CITY -- A 25-year-old Bloomfield felon pulled over for having a busted tail light in Kearny Tuesday is facing gun and drug-related charges.
