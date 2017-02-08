Written bomb threat found inside Kear...

Written bomb threat found inside Kearny High School

Wednesday

The school was evacuated and all activities were cancelled at the Devon Street building after a custodian found the letter after school hours, the Kearny Police Department wrote on social media . Police officers, firefighters, the school's staff searched the building and the Jersey City Bomb Squad was called to perform a "secondary search" of the building, police said.

