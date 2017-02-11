Woman falls to her death from Oculus ...

Woman falls to her death from Oculus escalator 0:0

Saturday Feb 11

A woman trying to grab a hat dropped by her twin sister fell to her death from an escalator at the World Trade Center's soaring Oculus transit hub on Saturday. The 29-year-old Kearny, NJ resident, identified by law enforcement sources as Jennifer Santos, was riding the escalator with her sister Jessica at about 5:30 a.m.when her sister lost her grip on the hat, law enforcement sources saw.

Kearny, NJ

