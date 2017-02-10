What to expect for the Thursday evening commute home
As the snows stop, the temperatures drop and winds pick-up , road crews will shift from clearing snow to keeping roads from freezing up for the afternoon commute. "Roads are improving, but conditions can change quickly, especially with winds blowing snow back onto roads," said Stephen Schapiro, an NJDOT spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|53 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Thu
|Ice Man
|64
|South Jersey Corruption
|Wed
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC