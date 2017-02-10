What to expect for the Thursday eveni...

What to expect for the Thursday evening commute home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jersey Journal

As the snows stop, the temperatures drop and winds pick-up , road crews will shift from clearing snow to keeping roads from freezing up for the afternoon commute. "Roads are improving, but conditions can change quickly, especially with winds blowing snow back onto roads," said Stephen Schapiro, an NJDOT spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 53 min anybody anywhere 20,819
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Thu Ice Man 64
South Jersey Corruption Wed Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC