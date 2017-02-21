Twin of woman who fell off Oculus escalator sings teary tribute
Jenny was trying to retrieve her sister's fallen hat from a small ledge that sits parallel to the escalator before the accident at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Jessica Santos, after watching twin sister Jenny's fatal fall in the Oculus last weekend , sang a song of farewell to her lost sibling Thursday at a heart-breaking funeral.
