Twin of woman who fell off Oculus escalator sings teary tribute

Friday Feb 17 Read more: New York Daily News

Jenny was trying to retrieve her sister's fallen hat from a small ledge that sits parallel to the escalator before the accident at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Jessica Santos, after watching twin sister Jenny's fatal fall in the Oculus last weekend , sang a song of farewell to her lost sibling Thursday at a heart-breaking funeral.

