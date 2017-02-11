Twin Falls To Her Death At World Trad...

Twin Falls To Her Death At World Trade Center Reaching For Sister's Hat

Saturday Read more: The Daily Caller

A 29-year-old woman fell to her death early Saturday morning trying to reach for her twin sisters hat. The Kearny, N.J., resident, who has yet to be identified, was using the escalator at the World Trade Center's Oculus transit hub and fell over the side while attempting to grab the cap.

