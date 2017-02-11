Twin Falls To Her Death At World Trade Center Reaching For Sister's Hat
A 29-year-old woman fell to her death early Saturday morning trying to reach for her twin sisters hat. The Kearny, N.J., resident, who has yet to be identified, was using the escalator at the World Trade Center's Oculus transit hub and fell over the side while attempting to grab the cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC