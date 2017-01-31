Tragedy on Kearny Ave.

At 6:50 a.m. last Thursday, Jan. 26, Kearny police received a 911 call reporting a body on the sidewalk on Kearny Ave. near Boyd St. As police and EMS were heading for the scene, KPD Officer Richard Poplaski, in the area in his own car en route to a traffic detail, heard the radio call, arrived first at the scene and immediately began CPR on the unconscious male. Other officers, Kearny EMS and the ALS also responded, and the man was taken to St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, "for additional life-saving efforts," police said.

