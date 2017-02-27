Teen wanted in Hoboken shooting death...

Teen wanted in Hoboken shooting death is back in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: NJ.com

KEARNY -- The 18-year-old arrested in Massachusetts Friday on a murder warrant in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Hoboken teen is back in New Jersey, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Keyshaun Wiggins, 18, of Jersey City, was placed in the Essex County Correctional Center in Kearny on Wednesday night, when arrive back in New Jersey from Springfield, Mass., transported by Hudson County Sheriff's officers, Worrall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Jessica 20,858
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC