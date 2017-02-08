Proposed traffic changes worry SKIA
Or, at least, that's what state traffic experts surmise, when it comes to phasing out the signal at the That's part of the plan for reconfigured traffic flow that, according to locals, could result from plans being drafted by the state Department of Transportation Members of the South Kearny Industrial Association who operate businesses in the town's largely industrial section were briefed Jan. 18 by DOT representatives DOT asked to meet with "businesses that may be affected by the Fish House Rd./Pennsylvania Ave. project" to expand traffic lanes in anticipation of additional truck traffic with the eventual completion of an official of River Terminal, which hosted the gathering, said that while "it was good to have dialogue" with DOT, the association members "expressed some concerns" about aspects of the plan.
