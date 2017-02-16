One of N.J.'s top BBQ spots just opened a 2nd location
Acclaimed Red White & Que Smokehouse in Kearny has opened a second location, in Scotch Plains, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, Feb. 25. The new store, called Red White & Que Smokeshack, opened several weeks ago, and business has been "gangbusters,'' according to co-owner Dan Misuraca. The Route 22 BBQ joint is located next to Bowcraft Amusement Park, in the space formerly occupied by Kottu Hut , and Jimmy Buff's.
